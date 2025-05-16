Alaafin Of Oyo Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Abuja

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, on Friday, visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.
This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.
According to the statement, the Alaafin was accompanied by his wife Abiwumi and his entourage.
Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris also witnessed the presidential reception for the new king in Abuja.
