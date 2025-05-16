New Telegraph

May 17, 2025
Alaafin Of Oyo Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Abuja

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, on Friday, visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the Alaafin was accompanied by his wife Abiwumi and his entourage.

Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris also witnessed the presidential reception for the new king in Abuja.

