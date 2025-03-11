Alaafin Of Oyo, Owoade Unveils Agenda

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, has said that one of his agendas is to ensure that graduate youths who are seeking jobs are taken away from the streets.

He also said that he would create vocational skills for the youths to make them self-sufficient and professionally engaged.

In a press release issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, the Paramount Ruler stated that he would make sure some graduates with BSc or HND are helped with cybersecurity so as to checkmate seeking greener pastures abroad.

Alaafin Owoade, the release stated, would continue from where his predecessor, late Oba Adeyemi, stopped, towards promoting culture, and improve on Sango and Oranmiyan festivals.

Durojaiye said widows and widowers would be empowered in order to improve their socio-economic lives.

“What is more, development of health facilities has been my priority and I want to be remembered for it during my reign”, he said.

Alaafin Owoade added that he had negotiated with international organisations, and they have agreed to support him in developing his kingdom.

Oba Owoade would also make sure the artefacts taken away by the British in 1895 were brought back with some payments, as he also promised to revisit the inglorious era.

