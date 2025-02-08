Share

The newly appointed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, on Saturday, addressed the people of Oyo State, calling for unity and support as he begins his reign.

According to a viral video sighted by Saturday Telegraph, Oba Owoade was pleading for unity and support while assuring all the good people of the ancient city of plans he had for the state.

Oba Owoade said, ”I extend my greetings to the people of Oyo and its surroundings.

“I am the newly appointed Alaafin of Oyo. I want unity in Oyo and I know with your support, by God’s grace, all the good plans I have for the people of Oyo will be fulfilled.”

Recalls that the Oyo State Government has scheduled Owoade’s coronation for April 5, 2025, and to ensure a successful event, the government inaugurated a 25-member coronation committee on February 3, 2025.

The committee comprises representatives from the Alaafin’s palace, state government officials, and other key stakeholders.

The inauguration was presided over by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Ademola Ojo.

