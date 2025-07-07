Alaafin Of Oyo Mourns Passing Of Olubadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, on Monday sympathised with the family of the Olubadam of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away aged 90.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025.

Alaafin, in a condolence statement released by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, described the late Olubadan as “a visionary monarch whose contributions to the development of both Ibadanland and the people within his shortest reign would remain indelible.”

He extended deepest sympathies, on behalf of himself and the people of Oyo town, to the bereaved family and the people of Ibadanland.

He stated, “Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed royal father. A good heart has stopped beating, and a good soul has ascended to heaven. We part with our beloved monarch in pain. May our Lord bless and comfort the entire royal family during this time of grief. No human being has ever been granted immortality. Every creature is bound to die, and whatever has a beginning will certainly have an end.

“If God’s messenger (peace be upon him) will die, could they be granted life everlasting? Since they cannot hope to live forever, why do they not behave like ones who will inevitably taste death? Why do they not reflect and contemplate? Every soul shall taste death. This is the law that governs life. It has no exceptions or exemptions. The living, then, must take this into account and prepare themselves for it. This short journey on Earth is bound to come to an end, and its end is the death of every living thing.

“All shall return to God. But whatever happens to us during this trip through life, whether good or bad, is meant as a test: We test you all with evil and good by way of trial. As dedicated, committed, resilient, large-hearted and amiable as the late Monarch, when death came knocking at his door at 90 years, he was powerless as he could stop death before it snuffed life out of him.”

“We pray for strength for the family. A good soul has passed on, and a good ruler has gone up to heaven. With a heavy heart, we part with our beloved father.

“May the soul of the departed royal father be at peace with our Heavenly Father. May the care and love of those around the deceased royal family provide comfort and peace to get them through the days ahead,” he prayed.