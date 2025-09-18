Alaafin Of Oyo Honoured, Not Ridiculed In Benin –Palace

The Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Abimbola Owoade yesterday dismissed the reports claiming the monarch was ridiculed during the 91st birthday celebration of the Esama of Benin Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

A statement by the palace labelled the reports “unfounded, concocted, and calculated attempts to ridicule the Superior Head of Yorubaland and his revered institution”.

It said Igbinedion and successive Alaafins have enjoyed cordial relations dating back to the 1950s—ties that were maintained during the reign of the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and now extended to the current Alaafin.

The statement said:“This gesture was extended to the incumbent Alaafin, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, since he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

“As usual, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion specially invited the Alaafin to grace his 91st birthday ceremony this year as the royal father. “Oba Owoade and his entourage drawn from other states were accorded civic reception right from the airport on arrival to the birthday boy’s mansion / residence.

“Two Limousine cars, black and white, were made available for the Alaafin and the entourage. “The specially made personal chair being used by Chief Igbinedion was also provided for the Alaafin, while Chief Igbinedion sat at a very lower chair beside the paramount ruler.”