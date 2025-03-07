Alaafin Of Oyo Begins Traditional Rites, Moves To Ipebi

Share

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has commenced the mandatory traditional rites, Ipebi, before his ascension to the throne.

A statement issued by the Chief of Staff to the monarch, Rotimi Osuntola, said the rites will be from Friday, March 7, to Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Osuntola said there would be a curfew in Oyo town, as is customary, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily throughout the duration of the traditional rites.

He added that anyone who contravenes the curfew order shall be arrested and detained till 7 a.m. the following day.

“The office of the Chief of Staff to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Engr. Abimbola AbdulAkeem Owoade I, the Aláäfin of Oyo Kingdom, hereby announces the commencement of ORO IPĘBÍ, the mandatory rites for His Imperial Majesty before his ascension to the revered throne of The Aláafin.

“The rites will commence from Friday, 7th March to Saturday, 29th March, 2025.

“Throughout the period, curfew shall be imposed as it is customary from 8 pm to 6 am daily throughout Oyo township.

“This means movements are not allowed during the period of the curfew, and anyone who contravenes this order shall be arrested and detained till 7 am of the following day after his or her arrest.

“It is pertinent to state that ORO IPĘBI, which makes the incoming Alááfin to go into absolute seclusion while it lasts, is sacrosanct for the ascending Ikú-Babá-Yeye and must be respected by all and sundry,” he added.

