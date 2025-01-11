Alaafin of 0YO: Kingmakers Reject Makinde’s Choice

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday approved and announced the appointment of Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new and 45th Alaafin of Oyo.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the approval followed thorough consultations and divinations by the Oyomesi, the traditional kingmakers of Oyo.

The Governor’s endorsement has put paid to the controversies surrounding the choice following litigations instituted by the Head of the Kingmakers, Basorun of Oyo (High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola) and others, against disapproval of Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, who was initially announced. The pronouncement, said to have followed due divination process by Ifa Oracle, was negated by four of the seven kingmakers, among them, the Samu of Oyo, High Chief Lamidi Oyewale.

The five living members of Oyomesi are: High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin); High Chief Hazmat Yusuf (Akinniku); and High Chief Wakeel Akindele Oyedepo (Laguna).

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ademola Ojo, said in a release made available to journalists by Prince Dotun Oyelese, “the announcement resolves the socio-political and legal disputes that have lingered since the passing of the late Alaafin, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, on April 22, 2022”.

Hon. Ojo urged all citizens of Oyo State to celebrate the occasion and offer their support to the new Alaafin. He expressed optimism that Prince Owoade’s reign would usher in an era of peace, prosperity, and unity for the historic Oyo Kingdom.

The government, through the commissioner, reiterated its commitment to fostering harmony and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Oyo.

But one of the kingmakers favourable to the choice of the embattled Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, (the Laguna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Akindele Oyedepo), in his response to the announcement, told Saturday Telegraph that he just heard the announcement the same way the reporter heard it.

“We have not heard it more than the way you have also heard it”, he said.

Asked to confirm if the Kingmakers were consulted and unanimously chose Prince Akeem Owoade, he said, “The Governor is the one that has the final say. Even if the Oyomesi did not approve of the choice, the governor can do it as he likes. Thank you”.

However, High Chief Lamidi Oyewàle, Samu of Oyo, told Saturday Telegraph that he was happy that the governor has made the announcement, but that it was not all the kingmakers that approved the appointment of the new Alaafin.

He said: “It is true that our Governor has announced the new Alaafin. But it is not all of us Oyomesi that made the choice. Only two Oyomesi and two High Chiefs supported the choice. Three did not support the choice. The candidate they supported is still the one they insisted on. But we beat them 3 to 4. The two Warrant Chiefs that are with us were signed by the governor. And they are the ones entitled to it. One of them is the Oloja from Ashipa, Isale Oyo. The other Warrant Chief is from Baale Ajagba at Kosobo.

“The ones the kingmakers on the other side chose as Warrant Chiefs are not supposed to be. One of them is from Ife Odan Town, outside Oyo. The other one is a Chief under Basorun. It has never been heard in history that when we are planning to choose an Alaafin, Basorun will sit with us. It has never been. Basorun is at Oke Aafin. Asipa that died was from Isale Oyo. That is how it is,” High Chief Samu said.

All efforts made to get the reaction of the eldest of all the contestants, Prince (Archbishop) Ayo Ladigbolu (86) through phone call, proved abortive as he did not pick the calls.

The Kingmakers however, insisted that Lukman Gbadegesin has already been chosen as the new monarch.

Recall that there has been a protracted crisis over the revered Alaafin stool, which became vacant on April 22, 2022, following the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III at the age of 81 after a 52-year reign.

The opposing kingmakers include Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade; Lagunna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Akindele; Akinniku of Oyo, High Chief Hamzat Yusuf; Chief Wahab Oyetunji (a warrant chief standing in for the Asipa of Oyo), and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau (a warrant chief standing in for the Alapinni of Oyo).

Earlier, in a letter addressed to the governor, signed by their legal counsel, Adekunle Sobaloju (SAN), the kingmakers accused the governor of undermining an ongoing court case concerning the selection process. The kingmakers had urged Makinde to suspend plans for a new selection process until the motion for injunction, pending appeal, is resolved in court.

The letter reads: “We have just been reliably informed by our clients that you have, through the Oyo State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and the Chairmen of Atiba and Oyo East Local Governments, appointed Chief Odurinde Olusegun (Alajagba of Ajagba) and Chief Ganiyu Ajiboye (Alago-Oja of Ago Oja) as warrant kingmakers to join High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin of Oyo) and High Chief Lamidi Oyewale (Samu of Oyo) to kick-start the process of selecting another candidate to fill the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo.

“The two local government chairmen, the warrant chiefs, and the said high chiefs, who oppose the majority decision of the kingmakers selecting Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin as the Alaafin-elect, were summoned on January 9, 2025, to the office of the Oyo State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, where they were instructed to commence a fresh process to fill the vacant stool.”

Warning that disregarding the court will not only undermine governance, but also breaches the constitution, the letter further reads:

“Proceeding to commence a fresh process for the filing of the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo would be subjudice and tantamount to lawlessness and disregard for the superior courts of record, an act which Your Excellency ought to distance yourself from. Obedience to the law and respect for the integrity of

