Alaafin, Oba Owoade Visits Speaker, IGP In Abuja

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, has visited the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abass, and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in Abuja.

The monarch was accompanied by his wife, Abiwumi Owoade and Prince Akeem Adeyemi, member representing Oyo federal constituency and Alhaji AbdulWasiu Adebisi, among others.

The meetings also had in attendance the Ataoja of Osogbo, the Olu of Ilaro, the Oloro of Oro, the Olusin of Ijora Isin, other federal lawmakers, and the coordinating Deputy Inspector-General of Police for the South-West geo-political zone, DIG Adebowale Williams.

During the visit to the speaker briefed the monarch about bills and motions that have been sponsored and raised in support of the monarchs in Nigeria.

According to Abass, who described the engagement with Oba Owoade as warm, engaging, and deeply enriching, revealed that in 2025, the green chamber has supported monarchs and would continue to support so.

He added that a bill to give a role to monarchs is currently enjoying legislative attention, noting that they would give it speedy passage.

The IGP, while addressing the monarch and others, emphasised the important role traditional institutions play in ensuring the safety and security of communities and the Nation at large.

He further assured the traditional rulers of robust collaboration between the Police Force and traditional institutions towards ensuring inclusivity at various grassroot levels of their community towards achieving sustainable peace and development.