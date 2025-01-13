Share

Oba Abimbola Owoade, the newly installed Alaafin of Oyo, on Monday, commenced the mandatory 21-day traditional rites that mark his formal ascension to the throne of the ancient Oyo Kingdom.

Prior to the commencement of the rites, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde presented a Staff of Office and appointment letter to the new Alaafin, in Ibadan.

New Telegraph had on Friday, January 10 reported that Governor Makinde formally announced Oba Owoade’s selection as the new Alaafin of Oyo following the demise of the former king, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III two years ago.

READ ALSO:

Owoade’s selection signifies his succession to the late Oba who passed away in April 2022.

The presentation ceremony, held in Ibadan, was attended by government officials, and dignitaries from across the state.

Following the brief ceremony, Oba Owoade proceeded to Oyo town, where he was warmly welcomed by his subjects.

According to sources, the monarch will immediately begin the traditional rites required for his enthronement.

“The 21-day rites will prepare Oba Owoade to assume the throne of his ancestors and solidify his role as the spiritual and cultural leader of the Oyo Kingdom,” a source close to the palace revealed.

The traditional coronation of the new Alaafin of Oyo Oba Owoade is expected to take place after the completion of these sacred rites.

Share

Please follow and like us: