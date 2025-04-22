Alaafin Not In Supremacy Battle With Any Monarch – Aide

Share

The attention of the Media Office of the Alaafin of Oyo has been drawn to a misleading and malicious video produced by an online medium, Awikonko TV, and published on YouTube.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, it was alleged that the video anchor falsely claimed that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, ordered his men to beat up the “father of the monarch” of a village in the United States of America, before handing him over to the police.

“The misguided anchor alleged that the action was a show of Alaafin Owoade’s supremacy battle with the Ooni of Ife.

“The anchor of the video is not only a pathological liar but should be confined to the dungeon of eternity for spreading such baseless lies,” the statement read.

The release clarified that the people of Oyotunji Village in the USA have ancestral roots in Oyo town.

On several occasions during the reign of the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, members of Oyotunji Village visited Oyo and were warmly received.

“After the coronation of the new Alaafin, the Oyotunji monarch thought it expedient to pay a congratulatory visit to his ancestral royal father, which he did.

“He was well received by the Alaafin before departing. Where then did this online medium get its fabricated story?” Durojaiye queried.

He added that the video neither correlated nor aligned with the narration.

“How could the Alaafin have ordered the beating of a monarch visiting from a foreign village with ancestral ties to Oyo?”

To those unfamiliar with Yoruba history, the Alaafin’s role as a purveyor of authentic Yoruba traditions demands diplomacy, energy, and protection of his people.

“The Alaafin could not have stooped so low to order such an act,” the statement emphasized.

The Alaafin, it noted, must possess qualities that uphold the legacy of the Oyo Empire — a once-great empire that lasted over 600 years with a well-structured palace bureaucracy and an unwritten but resilient constitution.

“Alaafin Owoade I is a royal father who emphasizes integrity and maintains a strong ethical foundation rooted in Godly behavior. Even before his ascension as the 46th Alaafin, he had lived a life of character and clean conscience.”

The release added that the paramount ruler is known for placing public interest above personal concerns, and for embodying leadership with inner peace and strength.

“Alaafin Abimbola Akeem Owoade I is not in a supremacy battle with anyone. His primary concern is the progress of his country home and the emancipation of the Yoruba race.”

The public is therefore urged to disregard the malicious video and its fabricated claims.

Share