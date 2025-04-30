Alaafin Never Stood for Ooni, Diaspora Royals Defend Centuries-Old Protocol

Share

…’History cannot be rewritten in a stance’ – OAITD

The Oyo Alaafin in the Diaspora (OAITD) has firmly addressed growing debates around Yoruba royal protocol, particularly claims that the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, ever rose in deference to the Ooni of Ife.

The group, speaking through its spokesperson, Engr. Prince Afolabi Aderemi, insisted such claims contradict historical records and traditions handed down over centuries.

“The Oyo Alaafin in the Diaspora has expressed the need to speak up as true Oyo sons and daughters to set the records in the true and right perspective,” Aderemi began in his statement.

He noted that the contention over royal etiquette, especially on whether the Alaafin would stand to honour the Ooni, must be settled by truth and history, not emotion or speculation.

“A closer examination of history, supported by documented evidence, reveals that the Alaafin does not and has never stood for any other monarch, including the Ooni,” he said.

Explaining the deep-rooted reasons behind this, Aderemi pointed to the distinction between both monarchs.

“The Alaafin of Oyo occupies a unique position in Yoruba history. As the direct descendant of Oranmiyan and the custodian of the Oyo Empire’s legacy, the Alaafin’s throne is one of immense prestige.

Historically, the Alaafin was regarded as the political head of the Yoruba people, while the Ooni of Ife remains the spiritual leader. This distinction in roles has always dictated royal etiquette.”

He supported his claim with what he described as consistent historical evidence.

“Photographs and oral traditions spanning decades confirm that the Alaafin does not rise for any other king, including the Ooni.

“This is not a sign of disrespect but rather an affirmation of the distinct hierarchies and customs that have governed Yoruba royalty for centuries.”

On the conduct of Oba Adeyemi III and his forebears, Aderemi stated: “The late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, a deeply traditional monarch, upheld this practice throughout his reign, as did his predecessors.

“Those familiar with Yoruba history will recall that even during joint public appearances, the Alaafin maintained his seated position when the Ooni or other monarchs entered.

“This is not an isolated occurrence, but a consistent practice rooted in the Alaafin’s historical status.”

He was quick to add that the Alaafin’s protocol never signified disrespect or disunity: “However, this did not in any way breed disunity among the duo.”

Aderemi offered historical context by referencing the Oyo Empire’s dominance in earlier centuries.

“The Oyo Empire’s influence, at its peak, extended across vast regions, and the Alaafin’s authority was unquestioned in matters of governance and military command.

“In today’s democracy, to suggest that Alaafin Abimbola Akeem Owoade I would stand for another king disregards the well-documented protocols of Yoruba royalty.”

Describing Oba Adeyemi as a guardian of culture, he stated: “The late Alaafin Adeyemi III, a scholar of history and tradition, was meticulous in preserving the dignity of his office.

“His actions were always in alignment with the customs handed down through generations.”

Insisting that this must not be misunderstood, he clarified: “The Alaafin’s refusal to stand for any other monarch is not an act of defiance but a reaffirmation of the distinct roles each Yoruba king plays in the cultural and political tapestry of the Yoruba people. History spanning hundreds of years cannot be rewritten in a stance.”

Addressing those circulating contrary opinions, Aderemi remarked: “For those insisting otherwise, the evidence both photographic and historical speaks for itself.

“The Alaafin’s throne is one of authority, and its traditions must be understood and respected as they have been for centuries.”

Finally, he urged the Yoruba public, especially social media commentators, to act responsibly: “We advise our online contributors to stand on the side of truth, research well on history, and seek information that elevates the status and engenders unity of the Yoruba people.

“It is crucial to stay away from fanning the embers of discord among our traditional rulers. Yorubas must remain one, indivisible element, and always preserve our cultural integrity.”

Share