Alaafin, Ndlea Collaborate In Fight Against Illicit Drugs

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Owoade, has assured the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), of support and collaboration in his renewed mandate to curb the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

The revered traditional ruler gave the assurance when he led two other royal fathers: Oloro of Oro, Oba Joel Olaniyan Olatoye, and Olusin of Ijara Isin, Oba Ademola Julius Ajibola, on a courtesy visit to Marwa at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 12th December 2025.

He said he is proud of Marwa’s trajectory as Atunluse of Yoruba land. According to him, “to be kind with you, we are proud of you. Your being in this position at the moment, not just by chance, it’s because of your devotion, your commitment. You have this amiable character.

That’s why you were able to govern Borno and Lagos State, and you have always been a performer. Another thing that I can’t forget about you is the legacy of Keke Marwa that you brought to Nigeria.” Responding directly to the charge by the NDLEA boss for traditional rulers to support ongoing efforts against drug abuse in the country, the Alaafin assured of his readiness to mobilise his colleagues to work with the Agency.

“I’ve heard your message, and the same thing with some of my colleagues here and some of my other traditional rulers, we are ready to collaborate with you. I have to tell you, we are at the grassroots, we are close to the community people. We know a lot about what’s going on.

So, I’m using this opportunity to tell you that we are ready. We are more than ready to work with you and to give you all the necessary support to make sure that you are successful in this job. We can tell you that anytime you are in need of us, we will always be there for you”, Oba Owoade stated.