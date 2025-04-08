New Telegraph

Alaafin Mourns Olunloyo

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Akeem Owode 1 has commiserated with the family of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo over the passing of the ex-Oyo State governor.

He said: “As it is customary in Yorubaland and among Yoruba at home and diaspora, no one wants any aged parent to depart into eternity after sojourning on the planet earth, no matter how fruitful, how much accomplishments and how old such a parent might have been at the time of his or her home call, but then, the inevitability of death is non-negotiable.” The Alaafin expressed sadness over Olunloyo’s transition.

