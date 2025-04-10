Alaafin Launches Palace Diary , Restates Commitment To Truth, Justice, Fairness

Share

As part of efforts to deepen the trust between the palace and the people, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, during his coronation ceremony launched a magazine, with the title “Palace Diary”.

The public presentation of the magazine was part of the activities for the coronation The magazine, according to the monarch, will be the official news journal that is entitled to report and disseminate information from the palace to the public.

Speaking at the event, the chief launcher of the magazine, who is also the Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye, said the palace is a sacred place and information coming out of the palace needs not to be distorted.

The Oro monarch, stated further that the magazine will be published from the palace, providing up to date information about all the happenings in the palace.

“I am delighted to be part of this lofty idea, it is a new dawn in Oyo and the Ikubabayeye is leaving no stone unturned.

“The launching of the magazine is a big opportunity for the public to know a little about what is going on in the palace, and it will bridge the gap between the palace and the people.

“This is another milestone from Alaafin and this will further strengthen the trust between Kabiesi and the people of Oyo and Yoruba land in particular.”

The magazine, according to the palace, is part of the new initiative of Oba Owoade I and it will also enhance the relationship between the palace and the public, especially, the people of Oyo town.

