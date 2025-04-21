Alaafin Lauds Makinde’s Leadership, Calls For Strengthened Community Security

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Àkeem Owoade I, has commended the leadership qualities of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, describing him as “a man with an objective bent of mind, who is extremely curious and always on the quest for truth.”

The monarch made the remark during a courtesy visit to the Governor at his Ikolaba residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over the weekend. The visit was accompanied by his wife, Ayaba Abiwunmi Owoade.

In a statement issued by the Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, Oba Owoade praised the Governor for his willingness to embrace superior arguments, highlighting his commitment to logic, evidence, and the pursuit of what best serves the people.

“Governor Makinde is a deeply passionate person, one who believes wholeheartedly in the causes he espouses, particularly the emancipation and welfare of his people,” the monarch stated.

Oba Owoade also applauded the Governor’s steadfastness and commitment to improving the lives of Oyo State citizens, urging him to continue building public trust by maintaining genuine concern for the people’s well-being and openly acknowledging both their strengths and their challenges.

“When leaders genuinely care about their people, they create an environment where trust can flourish, leading to stronger relationships, improved performance, and long-term success,” the monarch said.

As part of his remarks, the Alaafin advocated for enhanced security in the state, specifically calling on the Governor to oversee the installation of CCTV cameras along the Oyo–Fiditi corridor, noting that such surveillance infrastructure had already been installed between Ibadan and Fiditi.

Oba Owoade concluded by offering prayers for Governor Makinde, wishing him long life and good health as he continues to lead Oyo State. He also encouraged the people of the state to reciprocate the Governor’s commitment to good governance by offering their full support and cooperation.

In his response, Governor Makinde, who received the royal delegation alongside his wife, Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, expressed appreciation for the monarch’s visit and words of encouragement.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to fairness and transparency, stating that he ensured due process was strictly followed during the selection of the new Alaafin to uphold public confidence and eliminate bias.

Governor Makinde further assured the monarch of his administration’s dedication to the renovation and reconstruction of the Aafin Palace, promising a befitting project in line with the historical and cultural significance of the institution.

