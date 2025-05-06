Alaafin: Islamic Cleric Urges Good Counsel, Support For Oyo Monarch

Share

Shaykh Hamzah Ahmad Awujoola has urged those close to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, to give him worthy advice that could help the monarch succeed in performing his roles as foremost traditional ruler in Yoruba land, and father for all sons and daughters of Oyo town.

Speaking at the Jumat service held at Awujoola Central Mosque Saabo, Oyo, Shaykh Ahmad, said it has pleased Allah to choose Oba Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo, three years after the demise of his predecessor, the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III The cleric stated further that the foremost responsibility of the new Alaafin is to ensure peace and foster unity in the town.

He said Oyo town is happy because Oba Abdul Akeem Owoade had the blessing of Allah and that of Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, before he was enthroned to the stool of his forebears.

“As we celebrate the emergence of our royal father, who is now the father of all, there is need to seek Allah’s guidance for him.

“That is why I am appealing to all the High Chiefs, the Oyo- Meesi and those that are very close to Alaafin Owoade to give him good advice that will usher in the much needed peace and unity in Oyo town.

“Kabiyesi will definitely need our advice and collective prayers, but as a people, we should also do this with the fear of Allah. “Oyo town is happy now, there should be no room for vendetta or advice that could hinder the unity and progress of the town.

It is Allah that appoints kings, therefore, we should all support the new Alaafin with everything that we have to make him succeed on the throne of his forebears.

“There are instances, where people in position of power are surrounded by sycophants and those that have no good intention, but there is need for us to be truthful and honest with them, especially, when giving them advice. That is why we need to help them, support them with good advice.

