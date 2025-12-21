Alaafin Installs Seyi Tinubu As ‘Okanlomo Of Yorubaland’

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Akeem Abimbola Wooded I, on Sunday installed Barrister Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the “Okanlomo of Yorubaland” in a ceremony held at the Alaafin’s Palace.

At the same event, the monarch also installed Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari as “Obaloyin of Yorubaland” and conferred traditional chieftaincy titles on their wives.

The installation ceremony drew an array of traditional rulers, political leaders, cultural figures, and other dignitaries from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin, described Seyi Tinubu’s installation as a call to higher service and leadership.

In a congratulatory message, Ogundoyin lauded the conferment of the traditional title, noting that it reflects growing responsibility and expectation from the Yoruba people.

He emphasized that the honour goes beyond pageantry, as traditional titles in Yorubaland are historically tied to service, character, and leadership.

“The installation of Seyi Tinubu is not just a traditional title; it is a call to service and a recognition of leadership potential. I congratulate my dear friend on his installation as the Òkanlòmọ of Yorubaland.

The honour reflects his commitment to values that resonate deeply with the Yoruba people: excellence, community, and legacy,” Ogundoyin said.

The Speaker also commended the Alaafin of Oyo for preserving Yoruba culture and strengthening traditional institutions through the conferment of titles on deserving individuals.

He urged Seyi Tinubu to leverage his new status to advance unity among the Yoruba people, promote cultural pride, and support initiatives focused on youth development and sustainable progress across Yorubaland.