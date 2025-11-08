Alaafin Hosts Oyo Cultural Association In Diaspora

…cautions against demonisation of African religious belief

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has cautioned the Western world against misleading and encouraging Africans to disrespect, dishonour and abandon their cultural heritage.

He said African religious beliefs have been demonised and discarded to the extent that some uninformed Africans, especially Yorubas, now abandon their family names in preference to names without bearing to their backgrounds.

The monarch said this while hosting the Asiwaju Awo of Oyo and Chairman, Isese Worshipping Committee, Chief Onifade Olanipekun, accompanied by Aare Awoniran Akinwumi Ifamuyiwa, President of Omo Yoruba Ni Wa, Nigeria and Coordinator of Egungun Oba Lode Oyo.

Others on the entourage were Babalawo Ifasooto Ifawumi Adeyemo, Coordinator for Isese Media, Oyo; Yisel Peres Ifalade Akinlawon Adisa, President of Omo Yoruba Ni Wa, Europe; Kilian Ifawuyi, member of Omo Yoruba Ni Wa; and Antonio Avila Ifadara, member of Omo Yoruba Ni Wa, Europe.

According to the Alaafin, the danger is imminent and it is already destroying the African personality and confidence.

He said, “Our religion is a cultural heritage of inestimable value. It defines us, provides understanding for our life and connects us without past, so that we can chart a course of greatness and development for our children”.

He noted that the religious foundation of the Yoruba traditions and culture is presently under serious threats posed by guest faiths in Africa, adding that the parlous socio-economic conditions in Africa, which are a creation of neo-liberal economic policies, have continued to impoverish many African States.

He said, “Every culture has an explanation for the creation of the Universe. The Yoruba traditional beliefs see the world as a product of two connected worlds: the visible world of material life and the invisible spiritual world.

“The connection of these two worlds produces power that is called ASE in Yoruba cosmology. For the Yoruba, the Creator rules over the entire universe, manifesting the elements of nature. These indigenous beliefs and practices are a life philosophy and natural science”.

Alaafin continued, saying, “We see the relationship of man with nature and the universe. Revealing the ways in which humans can be in harmony with the energies of nature and the universe. It is the basis for understanding the beginning and end of life.

“All the elements of the visible world are symbolised as Orisa in the invisible world, using the instance of Sango, which is the energy symbolised by light as a major element in creating the universe”.

With the belief of reincarnation, Oba Owoade argued that each of the Orisa after their ascendance soon revisited the earth with evidence, saying, “Our traditional religion is part of our heritage, which needs to be preserved and recognised. The frontal attack on Yoruba religious, socio-cultural and spiritual traditions must be resisted and confronted with spiritual force.

“The whole Yoruba race is a gift from God to me and today, Alaafin is duty-bound to stand for and defend every Yoruba soul either on the continent of Africa or in the Diaspora, in a globalised world”.

Yoruba culture, Alaafin asserted, is today spreading and attracting many studies, adding that it has been said that Yoruba is the best studied African civilisation and has attracted the attention of the largest number of scholars, leading to the production of an impressive number of publications.

Oba Owoade stated that the Yoruba developed a highly sophisticated system of government with effective checks and balances, which was spiced with a high level of gender consciousness, adding that the Yoruba traditional system of government is indeed one of the oldest forms of democracy in the world.

“The Yoruba have unique and rich cultures and civilisations which have remained resilient to any foreign cultural domination in spite of Yoruba contact with the Europeans. In all walks of life, the Yoruba people have utilised their rich cultural heritage to contribute greatly to national development.

‘’We must not allow the foundation of our life to be stolen, or destroy the basis of our existence as a race, but rather to support the efforts of worthwhile groups like Omo Yoruba Ni Wa, that are astute promoters of our culture, and their affiliate unions which to my understanding has been established in fifteen European countries across the globe, in promoting and preserving salient aspects of our culture and the values inherent in them”, he said.