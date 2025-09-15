Alaafin Has Not Appointed A Chief Imam Yet – Aide 

Against news that is making the rounds that a new Chief Imam has been appointed for Oyo Town, the Alaafin, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, has said that the process and consultations were still ongoing to complete the selection.

According to a statement issued and signed by the monarch’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, “the good people of Oyo and members of the public are advised to disregard such unfounded, baseless and wicked information, as no candidate has been chosen for the number one Islamic seat in Oyo town.

“The selection of a new Chief Imam of Oyo is undergoing due process and wider consultations, and His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, the Alaafin and Paramount Ruler of Oyo Kingdom, has urged the people to remain calm and peaceful, as the rightful choice will be made in due course.

“It should also be noted that only His Imperial Majesty has the exclusive privilege to appoint a new Chief Imam for the town”, the statement said.