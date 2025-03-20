Alaafin: Ex-Canadian PM, Ambassadors To Grace Coronation

Share

The immediate past Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and some Ambassadors are among the dignitaries expected to grace the coronation of the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the coronation, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, disclosed this during a press conference at Alaafin’s palace, on Thursday.

Ogunmola, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, disclosed that Oba Owoade asked the committee to prepare to host the former Prime Minister, having confirmed to him that he would attend.

Ogunmola also disclosed that Ambassadors of Spain, Brazil, Columbia and Portugal have also confirmed their attendance, just as top traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba of Benin, Sultan of Sokoto and Yoruba monarchs from outside the country will attend the ceremony.

Trudeau’s attendance may not be unconnected with the fact that Oba Owoade holds both Canadian and Nigerian citizenship.

The coronation, which will hold on April 5, will commence with a week-long activities on March 31., starting with a cultural parade in the town on Monday, March 31, while it will end with a Christian thanksgiving service on Sunday, April 6.

There will be a public lecture/colloquium on Tuesday, April 1, which would be anchored by Professors Anthony Asiwaju, Akin Alao, and Siyan Oyeweso.

According to Ogunmola, Thursday will see the command performance of “Aremo Aderonmu”, a stage play written by Gbemi Faleti, at Ajayi Crowther University.

While the actual coronation is slated for Saturday, April 5, there will be historic tree planting on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while Friday will be cultural heritage day. Similarly, several projects would be inaugurated in honour of the new monarch.

The Committee assured that adequate security measures are being put in place to ensure safety of lives and property during the ceremonies.

