Alaafin Donates Medical Equipment To Health Centre In Oyo

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Akanni Owoade, has procured a container load of hospital equipment and consumables worth millions of naira from Canada and donated it to his kinsmen in Oyo Town.

The ultra modern equipment were brought to the town on Friday in preparation for its installation at the community health centre which is also being constructed by the king.

According to the Royal Father, the donation was to ensure even development in the community and to support the mantra of inclusive governance of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

The aim, he added, was to help the less privileged, stressing that, the construction of the health centre and donation of medical equipment was to help those with health challenges.

A statement issued by the Alaafin’s Media Aide, Bode Durojaiye, said the monarch expressed optimism that the equipment would ease the challenges confronting the people in accessing quality medical treatment.

It stated that the equipment included ultra sound machines, electrical beds among others.

Meanwhile, some of the residents who witnessed delivery of the equipment, described Oba Owoade as a monarch with “self-awareness, courage, respect, compassion, and resilience, who is learning agile and flex his influence while communicating the vision, showing gratitude, and collaborating effectively.

” With this laudable feat, our monarch has proved himself that he is able to set a practical vision and suitable, achievable targets.

“He knows how to set SMART goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely. Kudos to our pragmatic Paramount Ruler”, residents averred.

