The media team to the Alaafin stool has condemned the media report which accused the new monarch of abandoning the traditional rites midway, describing it as misleading.

A member of the team, Bode Durojaiye, when contacted, said the media report was grossly mischievous, noting that the headline was intentionally slanted to be at variance with the body of the story, which he said is unfair to the Alaafin throne.

While explaining the situation, Durojaiye said, the Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owoade, couldn’t have put on hold the traditional rites he had not started, which he said the author of the media report also acknowledged in the body of the story.

He stressed that Oba Owoade has not started the traditional rites that will lead to his coronation on April 4, 2025, and as such he couldn’t have abandoned it midway for Canada.

He added that the Oyo state government was insufficiently aware of the movement and whereabouts of the Alaafin, adding that the state government is being adequately carried along and in agreement on this issue and others.

Noting that traditional rites can not be suspended or put on hold once the process commences, Durojaye said the imperative of the trip, was within the time frame allowed by his coronation on April 4, 2025.

He said Oba Owoade only returned to his Canada base to officially put things in proper order in his workplace and other engagements abroad.

Durojaiye said “The attention of the media team to the Alaafin designate, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has been drawn to a report with the headline, “Alaafin: Owoade puts traditional rites on hold, returns to Canada.”

“This is not only misleading but also grossly mischievous. The headline is intentionally slanted to be at variance with the body of the story, which is unfair to the Alaafin Throne. Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade couldn’t have put on hold the traditional rites he had not started.

“I wish to state categorically and emphatically that Oba Owoade has not started the traditional rites that will lead to his coronation on April 4, 2025. So he couldn’t have abandoned it midway for Canada. Moreso, the Oyo state government is sufficiently aware of the movement and whereabouts of the Alaafin. The state government is being adequately carried along and in agreement on this issue and others.

“Let it be known that traditional rites can’t be suspended or put on hold once the process commences. Tradition does not permit that. It must be completed. It cannot be shifted or broken.

“Kabiyesi’s trip is within the timeframe allowed by his coronation on April 4, 2025. Oba Owoade only returned to his Canada base to officially put things in proper order in his workplaces and other engagements in Canada.”

He assured the people of the ancient town among others that the monarch’s absence is not in sync with the reality on the ground, urging media practitioners to apply caution while reporting matters concerning culture and tradition, especially Obaship.

“The people of ancient Oyo town, the state, Yorubaland and Nigeria should be assured that there is no disquiet about the Alaafin’s brief absence as the report would want them to believe. Kudos must be given to the law-abiding people of the town for going about their legitimate businesses peacefully.

“We need to deliberately accord great respect to our rich culture and tradition. These are the values that stand out in our society distinctly from others. We should cherish these values instead of running them down in the media.

“All sons and daughters of Oyo, home and abroad are urged to join hands with Oba Owoade in the Herculean task ahead. Your cooperation and contributions are needed and highly appreciated”, he added.

