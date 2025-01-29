Alaafin-Designate, Owoade Dissolves Coronation Committee

Share

Ahead of the coronation billed for April this year in Oyo Town, the Alaafin-elect, His Imperial Royal Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, 1, Iku Baba Yeye, has issued a directive ordering an existing Coronation Committee members to cease action and desist from carrying out any further function of fundraising or meetings without approval from his office.

In a Public Notice dated 28th January 2025, signed by the monarch, a copy of which New Telegraph obtained on Wednesday, the dissolution directive was captioned: “To Whom It May Concern. Subject: Coronation Committee Set Up In Oyo Town- Notice of Cease and Desist”.

The Oba said, “Let it be known to all and sundry that any committee or activity being set up or promoted without the prior consent of and approval from His Imperial Royal Majesty and his office shall be deemed unauthorized and constitute an illegality that should and will not be allowed to exist.

“Therefore, the general public and the organizers of the so-called coronation committee being put together in Oyo Town by a group of people are hereby notified that no approval/consent was given by Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, and therefore further meetings in respect of the subject should be stopped immediately.

“Any fund-raising activity shall be at the discretion of the royal family which will decide on the diverse composition of the membership of such a committee if there is a need for it.

“The efforts of the organizers are hereby appreciated and they will be informed as events unfold should there be a need. By virtue of this notice, the Committee organizers are hereby instructed to dissolve any and all apparatus associated with the activity immediately.

“Let it be known that any initiative/activity to be embarked upon by anyone is to be cleared by the office of Kabiyesi before going public with it. Thank you all. Oyo a gbe wa o. Ile Yoruba a dara fun wa o. Ase wa!”, the monarch wrote, appending his signature.

