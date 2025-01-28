Alaafin-Designate Commiserates With Makinde Over Elder Brother’s Death

Share

The Alaafin-designate, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has extended his heartfelt condolence to Governor Seyi Makinde, over the passing of his brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde.

The monarch described the deceased as a man of exemplary character, renowned for his kindness, piety, and unwavering dedication to the family.

His life, he noted, was a testament to service, devotion, and love, leaving behind a legacy that will forever remain an inspiration to all who knew him.

According to the Royal Father, “In every family, love forms the bedrock upon which all other values are built. It provides an environment where members feel safe, cherished, and supported.

“When love is the central value, it influences every interaction, from daily exchanges to responses in times of crisis. Love in a family can enhance patience, encourage sacrifice, and inspire acceptance. Families can better navigate conflicts, celebrate successes, and provide mutual support through love”.

“His Imperial Majesty shared in Your Excellency’s grief during this period of great loss, while praying to Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive the deceased shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.

“My family’s thoughts and prayers are with you, Your Excellency, as well as, with your family and loved ones. May you find comfort in the cherished memories and enduring values your dear brother instilled in his lifetime”, the release signed by Bode Durojaye said.

