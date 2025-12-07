Alaafin Congratulates Ooni On 10th Coronation

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on his 10th coronation anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, on Sunday in Oyo, the Alaafin said he joined other Yoruba traditional rulers, indigenes of Oyo Kingdom, and the government and people of Osun State in celebrating the milestone.

He commended the Ooni for his commitment and resilience in leading his people, noting that his exposure, knowledge, and charisma before ascending the throne had continued to strengthen and expand the influence of the Ife domain.

The Alaafin expressed confidence that the monarch’s wisdom, warmth, and friendliness would continue to foster peace and civility. He prayed that God would grant the Ooni more years of fruitful reign.

According to him, “If gratitude is the great opener of the heart, then the Ooni’s heart should be opened wide to the sweetness of this moment. If you concentrate on finding whatever is good in every situation, your life becomes filled with gratitude, a feeling that nurtures the soul. Gratitude bestows reverence, allowing us to encounter everyday epiphanies that change how we experience life and the world.”

Oba Owoade also used the anniversary to call for unity among monarchs, stressing that their relevance depends on sincerity, dedication, and a collective commitment to peace, culture, and tradition.

He noted that kings are custodians of ancestral legacies, not religious leaders, and urged monarchs to promote unity through mutual trust, understanding, and respect for differing opinions, ethnic identities, and communal interests.

“Unity in diversity is a core principle of federalism,” he said. “Nigeria, with its complex mosaic of diversity, must continue to find ways of entrenching unity and national integration.”

The Alaafin wished the Ooni many more prosperous years on the throne.