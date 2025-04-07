Alaafin Commiserates With Olunloyos

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owode I, has commiserated with the family of the former Governor of Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, saying the late octogenarian lived a life of fruitfulness and was a pride to all Yorubas.

According to the monarch, “As is customary in Yorubaland and among the Yorubas both at home and in the diaspora, no one wishes for the passing of an aged parent, regardless of how fruitful, accomplished, or old they may be at the time of their transition. But then, the inevitability of death is non-negotiable.”

In a statement signed by Rotimi Ogunsola, Chief of Staff to the monarch, and made available to New Telegraph, the Alaafin noted: “It is with sadness, but also with gratitude to the Almighty God—Elédùmarè, the Giver and Taker of life—that I, His Imperial Majesty, Aláyélúwà Oba Abímbólá Akeem Òwóadé I, The Aláàfin of Òyó, received the shocking news of the transition to glorious immortality of His Excellency, Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo (Omo Alhaja), a former elected Executive Governor of Oyo State and an academic who specialized and thrived in a field where many fear to tread—Mathematics.

“We thank Elédùmarè that His Excellency, Dr. Olunloyo, came, saw, and conquered. This should be a huge consolation to the Olunloyo family both at home and in the diaspora, simply because he has bequeathed an eternal legacy of nobility to the name Olunloyo.

“Painful as his exit may be, His Excellency, Dr. Olunloyo, lived a life of immense fruitfulness and was a pride to all Yorubas. I, His Imperial Majesty, Aláyélúwà Oba Abímbólá Akeem Òwóadé I, The Aláàfin of Òyó, also commiserate with His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, FNSE, DSC, GSSRS, the Executive Governor of Oyo State; the State Executive Council; the Legislature; the Judiciary; and all citizens and residents of this Pacesetter State, on the eternal departure of Dr. Olunloyo.”

“For us in the Òyó Kingdom, the reverence and love that Dr. Olunloyo had for the stool of the Aláàfin and the Kingdom of Òyó shall remain indelible in our hearts.

“An occasion such as this calls for personal introspection—on how we are living our lives in the various positions of impact that Elédùmarè has placed us—because this is a reminder that, ultimately, one day, our Maker shall call us home to render an account of our stewardship on earth.

“Adieu, Your Excellency, Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo. Keep resting in the bosom of the Almighty God,” the monarch concluded.

