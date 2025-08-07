Alaafin Commends Makinde On Security

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, has commended the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for his unwavering commitment to strengthening the security architecture of the state, describing his approach as proactive and people-centred.

The monarch made the commendation while receiving members of the Oyo State House of Assembly during their ongoing oversight visits to all Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Oba Owoade noted that the current security framework in Oyo had led to a significant reduction in crime and enhanced safety for residents.

“The provision of security vehicles by the state government, improved collaboration among security agencies, and the strategic deployment of the Amotekun Corps have significantly boosted public confidence across the state,” the Alaafin stated.

He praised Governor Makinde’s relationship with traditional rulers, describing it as visionary and vital for fostering peace, order, and development across the state.

Addressing the lawmakers, the monarch lauded the House of Assembly for its oversight functions, especially the ongoing visits to LGAs and LCDAs. He described the exercise as a sign of inclusive governance, ensuring the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots.

“This is a bold step toward good governance and development. The House of Assembly’s decision to engage directly with LGAs and LCDAs reflects a clear understanding of its responsibility to the people,” the monarch said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and State Honours, Hon. Akintunde Olajide, expressed gratitude for the monarch’s royal support and reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to enhancing security through effective legislation.

“It is the directive of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, that our Committee visits your Royal Majesty. We will not relent in making laws that benefit the people of Oyo State,” Olajide said.

Also speaking, the host chairman, Hon. Waliu Adetunji, thanked the monarch for his fatherly role and blessings, while commending the State Assembly for promoting good governance in alignment with Governor Makinde’s administration.