Alaafin: Blend Of Traditional Institution, Modern Governance – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday lauded the qualities of the Alaafin of Oyo, describing the holder of the title as a key figure bridging traditional institutions and modern governance.

The President made this statement during the coronation ceremony of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I, which took place at Olivet High School in the ancient Oyo Town on Saturday.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said, “The Alaafin of Oyo is not just a traditional ruler but also a key figure who, expectedly, should serve as a bridge between traditional institutions and modern governance.

“The Alaafin stool is a symbol of cultural pride, unity, and the enduring legacy of one of Africa’s most powerful empires.

“Today’s historic event is significant for many reasons. The Oyo Empire was once the political and military stronghold of the Yoruba people, renowned for its administrative sophistication, military prowess, and cultural influence.

“The Alaafin, as the paramount ruler, has always been the custodian of its traditions, the unifying force of the Yoruba people, and a bridge between the past and the future.”

Tinubu then counseled the new Alaafin Owoade to follow the indelible traits of Alaafin Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who passed on April 22, 2022, at the age of 83, after spending 52 years on the throne.

“As you assume this sacred responsibility, we are confident that your wisdom, leadership, and dedication will further strengthen the unity and progress of Oyo Kingdom and Nigeria at large.

“You are on the threshold of history as the successor to Oba Adeyemi III, one of the most influential and longest-reigning monarchs in Yoruba history.

“His reign was a period of cultural renaissance, political influence, and socio-economic development for Oyo Town, Oyo State, and the Yoruba nation at large.

“He was a fierce custodian of Yoruba traditions and worked tirelessly to revive ancient festivals such as the Sango Festival, Oranyan Festival, Isese Day, and the Ogun Festival, thus reinforcing Yoruba identity. He also strengthened ties with the diaspora, particularly in Brazil and Cuba, where Yoruba culture remains strong.

“As you ascend the throne of your forebears, we recognize that the Alaafin of Oyo is not just a traditional ruler but also a key figure who should serve as a bridge between traditional institutions and modern governance.

“The Alaafin is expected to play a mediatory role in conflicts and various communal disputes. Most importantly, as the Alaafin, you are more than a king; you are also a symbol of Yoruba resilience, wisdom, and pride.”

In response to rumors surrounding the coronation of the new Alaafin, Governor Seyi Makinde addressed the matter, saying, “No one influenced me to select the new Alaafin. Anyone who came to me before this Alaafin was chosen should stand up now.

“All those who came to me to lobby for somebody—Ifa didn’t pick them. The person chosen by Ifa and the people of Oyo is the one whose coronation was done today.

“When they came to me, I investigated and found out that they had collected money. I said no. I won’t do something that I cannot defend before my creator.”

In his response after his coronation by Governor Makinde, Oba Owoade promised to be there for all the indigenes of the town and the Yoruba people.

“Your unwavering support is a constant inspiration for me. I will be there for you.”

Earlier, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, noted that as a member of the cabinet of Oyo Kingdom, his role is not to select the Alaafin but to ensure the security, safety, and progress of the city and Yorubaland.

“He said since the Governor has given his approval, everyone must fall in line.

“It’s historic to witness the coronation of the monarch of an empire. He is one of the most important monarchs in Yorubaland.

“What we are doing here today is very historical. The enthusiasm of the people shows; VIPs are rushing into the venue, not because of what they want to eat, but to witness this historic event.”

“I’m a member of the Oyo cabinet but I’m not part of the selection process. My role is not to select the Alaafin but to provide security, peace, and unity of the town. No more crisis within Oyo Mesi,” he said.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the selection process, an important member of the kingmakers (Oyo Mesi), High Chief Lamidi Oyewale, Tue Samu of Oyo, clarified, “There is no more crisis within Oyo Mesi. Whenever a new king is to be installed, there are various interests, and it’s one among them who will be chosen. The moment the Alaafin had been selected, all members of the council came together.”

Dignitaries at the event included traditional rulers such as the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi; Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Oyewale Oyebola; Orangun of Oke Ila, His Royal Majesty Oba Adedokun Abolarin, among others.

Others included the former Military Administrator of Oyo State, Oladayo Popoola, and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, among others.

