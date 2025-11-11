Alaafin Appoints Legal Practitioner As New Chief Imam 

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owode I, has appointed Alhaji Bilaal Oseni Akinola, a legal practitioner, as the new Chief Imam of Oyo Land.

In a press release signed by the Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, the appointment was confirmed in a letter personally signed by the monarch, who expressed gratitude to Allah for bestowing the responsibility on the new Chief Imam. The Alaafin emphasized that leadership in Islam requires humility, sincerity, and justice.

Born on April 15, 1965, to Alhaji Shaykh Imam Bilaal Akano Ogunbado of Imam Ogunbado Compound, Akeugberu, Oyo West Local Government Area, Akinola graduated with an LL.B (Hons) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1992, and has worked in various sectors before his appointment.

Upon accepting the role, Alhaji Akinola said, “Oyo Town is an ancient city with historical, cultural, and religious significance. I pledge, bidhnillah, to dedicate my knowledge of Islamic doctrinal sciences and jurisprudence, coupled with sound judgment, to serve the Muslim community with integrity, avoiding fundamentalism, extremism, and baseless indoctrination.”

He further affirmed his commitment to uphold the ethical and moral standards of Islam while meeting the expectations of the Muslim Ummah in Oyo.