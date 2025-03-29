Share

Stefano Pioli, the club manager of Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr, is reportedly on the brink of departing the club due to a strained relationship with star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Pioli assumed the managerial role in September 2024, succeeding Luis Castro after a series of disappointing results.

Under Pioli’s guidance, Al-Nassr currently occupies third place in the league standings, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by ten points.

The team’s recent form has been inconsistent, with only two victories in their last five league matches, leading to increased scrutiny of Pioli’s tactical approach.

The tension between Pioli and Ronaldo reportedly escalated following a match against Al-Kholood, during which Pioli substituted Ronaldo in the second half. Ronaldo’s visible frustration upon leaving the pitch has fueled speculation about discord within the team’s dynamics.

In light of these developments, reports suggest that Italian club AS Roma is monitoring Pioli’s situation closely.

Roma is reportedly considering Pioli as a potential replacement for Claudio Ranieri, who is expected to transition to a director role at the end of the current season.

As Al-Nassr prepares for upcoming fixtures, including a crucial match against Al-Hilal on April 1, the club’s management faces critical decisions regarding its leadership and efforts to maintain harmony within the squad.

