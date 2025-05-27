Al Nassr Legend Fahad Al-Bishi Urges Ronaldo To Retire

Share

Al Nassr legend Fahad Al-Bishi has publicly called on Cristiano Ronaldo to consider retiring from professional football, claiming the Portuguese superstar has begun prioritizing personal achievements over the collective success of the club.

In a candid interview with Koora, published via VN Express, Al-Bishi expressed concern over Ronaldo’s influence at Al Nassr since his blockbuster arrival in January 2022.

The remarks come at a critical moment for the Saudi club, following a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh on May 26, a result that officially ended Al Nassr’s hopes of qualifying for the AFC Champions League.

While Ronaldo netted his 25th goal of the season in the match, bringing his total to 99 goals for the club, defensive lapses saw Al Nassr surrender a vital lead, leaving fans frustrated and disappointed.

Compounding the club’s woes, fierce rivals Al Hilal secured a key victory over Al Qadsiah, sealing Al Nassr’s exit from continental contention.

Al-Bishi, widely respected as a club icon, questioned Ronaldo’s role and mindset. “He is chasing personal milestones, not team success,” he stated.

“Al Nassr deserves players fully committed to the club’s objectives, not just individual records.”

Ronaldo, 40, remains a towering figure in world football, having recently celebrated two monumental milestones—his 900th career goal and 1,200th professional appearance.

His illustrious career includes storied stints at Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al Nassr, along with record-breaking performances for the Portuguese national team.

The forward’s future remains uncertain as his contract with Al Nassr is set to expire this summer.

Though neither Ronaldo nor the club has issued an official statement, a recent cryptic social media post has sparked intense debate among fans and pundits about whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will extend his stay, move to a new league, or finally hang up his boots.

Al Nassr’s last hope for continental competition now hinges on Al Ittihad winning the King Cup, which would grant Al Nassr a spot in the AFC’s second-tier tournament.

As discussions swirl around Ronaldo’s legacy and next chapter, Al-Bishi’s remarks have added fuel to the growing narrative that perhaps it’s time for one of football’s all-time greats to bow out on his own terms.

