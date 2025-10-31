Al-Mu’minaat Celebrating 3 Decades Of Service To Allah, Humanity –Nat’l Amirah

Director of Education and Vice Principal of Egbe Junior high School, Alhaja Aminah Yahya has described mentorship as a duty an lasting legacy, particularly for Muslims. She made this known during the grand lecture and award ceremony held in Lagos as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of Al-Mu’minaat (The Believing Women) Organisation.

The event brought together members of the organisation from across Nigeria and honoured over 31 Muslim achievers for their contributions to Islamic propagation and societal development through Al-Mu’minaat’s platform.

Delivering the keynote address titled, “Nurturing the Next Generation through Mentorship: Al-Mu’minaat Lead,” Alhaja Yahya noted that Muslims have a responsibility to mentor because they are the best nation raised by Allah to guide others, uphold Islamic values, and preserve the excellence of the Ummah. She noted that mentorship is also “knowledge that benefits” and “a means of raising righteous successors,” noting that it is a form of sadaqah jariyah, a continuous charity whose rewards never cease.

“The Al-Mu’minaat leadership legacy is not just about the positions we hold today, but about the leaders we are nurturing for tomorrow. This is an amanah, a sacred trust,” she said.

Speaking on the power of role modeling, the founder of the Yahya Aminah Foundation, emphasised the crucial role female role models play in inspiring the next generation of Muslim women leaders. She observed that many young women grow up without seeing strong female figures in leadership around them, which can lead to self-doubt and limited aspirations.

Quoting the Qur’an, she highlighted Sayyidah Maryam (AS) as a timeless symbol of devotion and strength (Qur’an 3:42 vs 43), and referenced Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as “the best example” (Qur’an 33:21) for all believers. “In Al-Mu’minaat, our senior women leaders are living proof that it’s possible to combine faith, family, and leadership,” she said.

“Mentorship bridges the visibility gap and sends a clear message to our younger sisters: ‘Yes, you too can lead,’” she added. Alhaja Yahya expatriated on various models of mentorship, emphasising that each plays a unique and valuable role in nurturing future leaders.

She identified formal mentorship, which involves structured programmes, training sessions, and leadership workshops; and informal mentorship, which occurs through daily interactions, offering guidance, encouragement, and correction. Other models include one on one mentorship, providing personalised coaching and focused support, and peerto-peer mentorship, where women learn together, share experiences, and support one another.

She encouraged mentors, especially women, to guide the younger generation with intentionality, wisdom, and love. “Through mentorship, we write our legacy; both in the lives of the next generation and in the eternal records with Allah.”

Earlier in his remarks the Chairman of the occasion and retired Director at Voice of Nigeria (VON), Alhaji AbdurRazzaq Abdul Salaam, popularly known as Abu Umar, commended Al-Mu’minaat for its unwavering dedication to empowering Muslim women and uplifting humanity.

Alhaji Abdul Salaam, who is also the pioneer Amir of The Muslim Congress (TMC) noted that beyond marking three decades of existence, the event also featured an award ceremony aimed at honouring outstanding members and Muslim achievers whose works have advanced Islamic values and community development.

“We are here to honour Muslim achievers who have been performing excellently well in their different callings. The recognition is meant to encourage them to continue impacting lives and also mobilise others to emulate them in doing good.” He urged the organisation to continue pushing boundaries.

“It is never enough, and it doesn’t end until the world itself ends. We must keep striving and seeking new avenues to serve humanity,” he concluded. The convener and National Amirah AlMu’minaat, Hajia Jelilat AbdulHamid, in her welcome address, described the organisation’s 30-year existence as a remarkable milestone in its mission to guide Muslim women towards sincere servitude to Allah. Quranic studies materials.