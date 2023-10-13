Al-Mu’Minaat Awards Scholarships to 5 Primary School Pupils

As part of its effort towards the education of girls child in Nigeria, the national headquarters of Al-Mu’minaat (the believing women) organisation has awarded scholarships to five female indigent pupils. The faith-based female organisation announced this over the weekend in Lagos at the flagged-off ceremony of the scholarship programme said it’s to empowered the girls for the future. The lucky pupils are Zainab Omolu- mo, Aisha AbdulGanny, Zainab Dhikrullah, Mobururah Alabi and Aisha Ahmed.

The National Amirah, Hajia Nimatullahi AbdulQadir disclosed that five pupils will be sponsored through basic primary education in four Al- Mu’minaat schools across four local government areas in Lagos State. “Today we’re giving scholarships to five indigent girl children between ages five to eight years. We’re trying to sponsor their basic education,” she added, “Al-Mu’minaat being a faith- based female organization, we believe it’s appropriate to start the scholarship project with girls.”

Speaking further, Hajia AbdulQadir said the project was informed by the saying of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which said, “When you educate a girl, you have educated a nation”, stressing that it’s also a way of reducing the high rate of out of school female children in Nigeria. New Telegraph findings revealed that more than 50 percent of girls in Nigeria are not attending school at the basic education level.

According to 2023 figures released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), 7.6 million girls are out of school (OOS) in Nigeria – 3.9 million at the primary and 3.7 million at the junior secondary level. Amirah, however, believes that the project, which is expected to extend to other States, would complement the government’s effort to provide education to girl children and bring everlasting peace to society.

She said: “We believe government alone cannot do it. That’s why we want to support them in giving education to the girl child so that at the end of the day, society will be peaceful since we know that the girls are going to be wives, mothers and professionals in society. We think our organization too should align with the government to give these helping hands to these indigent girl children. Amirah Al-Mu’minaat revealed that the project will expand to provide quality education to every girl child in both primary, secondary and tertiary institutions of learning in Nigeria.

“This is just the beginning. In sha Allah we’re hoping to continue the scholarship project every year and go beyond the basic education shortly,” she said. Amirah Al-Mu’minaat revealed that the project will expand to provide quality education to every girl child in both primary, secondary and tertiary institutions of learning in Nigeria. “This is just the beginning. In sha Allah we’re hoping to continue the scholarship project every year and go beyond the basic education shortly,” she said.