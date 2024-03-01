Al-Mujaddid: Harmony Gardens MD/CEO Honoured by African Muslim Council

In a momentous occasion of spiritual significance and regional recognition, the MD/CEO of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Ltd, Saheed Audullahi Mosadoluwa, popularly known as Mr. Ibile, was recently ordained as the Al-Mujadeed of the Universe by the African Muslim Council. Hon Mosadoluwa a.k.a Ibile who recently inaugurated a multi billion naira ultra-modern central mosque in Ibeju-Lekki immediately after he got recognized by the African Islamic council as the Al- Mujaddid in Rabbat, Morocco. According to the popular Muslim tradition, it refers to a person who appears at the turn of every century of the Islamic calendar to revitalize Islam, cleansing it of extraneous elements and restoring it to its pristine purity. In contemporary times, a mujaddid is looked upon as the greatest Muslim of a century The concept of Mujaddid is based on a hadith (a saying of Islamic prophet Muhammad), recorded by Abu Dawood, narrated by Abu Hurairah who mentioned that Muhammad said: Allah will raise Mujaddid each region at the end of every 100 years, the one who will renovate its religion for it.

In a grand ceremony attended by distinguished personalities and spiritual leaders, Hon Saheed Audullahi Mosadoluwa, Chairman and CEO of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development LTD, officially commissioned and handed over a state-of-the-art central mosque in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, on Friday, January 19th, 2024. The auspicious event witnessed the presence of esteemed religious leaders, including Sheik Semiu .A. Opeloyeru, The Grand Chief Imam and General President of the League of Imam and Alfa in Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A. The ceremony commenced with the arrival of Sheik Semiu .A. Opeloyeru, setting the tone for a day of spiritual significance and community celebration. Representing the executive governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwoolu, was Hon. Ahmed Abdulai Jembe, the Special Adviser on Islamic Affairs to the governor, graced the ceremony.

The Onibeju in attendance emphasizes the significance of the event in the cultural and traditional context. The event saw the attendance of various traditional rulers, highlighting the communal and inclusive nature of the mosque inauguration. Notably, the newly appointed Lagos NURTW Chairman, Mustapha Sego, drew attention as his presence added an extra layer of recognition to the occasion. The prestigious ceremony, held at Monarch Hall in Osapa London Lekki, Lagos State, saw Hon. Dr. Saheed Audullahi Mosadoluwa bestowed with the title of Baba Adinni, signifying a revered position within the religious community. His wife, Alhaja Aishat Adebimpe, was similarly honored as Iya Adinni, a title of great respect and responsibility. The Al-Irshad Islamic Foundation, under the guidance of its founder Sheik Rasheed Adeleke, who is also the owner of Al-Irshad Travel and Tours, organized the event as a Pre-Ramadan lecture, award ceremony, and Turbaning ceremony. The atmosphere was filled with spiritual fervor and communal joy as community members gathered to witness the momentous occasion.

The Cheif Imam of Mosadoluwa mosque in Mowe far in Ogun State thank almighty Allah for His doing in Al Mujadded Saheed Mosadoluwa’s life and called the attention of the audience to the fact that Saheed is not new to his contributions to the Islam and amongst of Mr-Ibile contributions to Islam was the sole building of Mosadoluwa central mosque around 2004 at Imedu, Mowe in Ogun State. Notably, Abu Abel, Sheik Has- san Madalla, t and other prominent figures were also present at the event, adding to the significance of the gathering. The ceremony, held on Sunday, February 25th, 2024, brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the exemplary contributions of Hon. Dr. Saheed Audul- lahi Mosadoluwa and his wife to both the community and the Islamic faith. The Turbaning ceremony, a traditional rite of passage within the Islamic community, symbolizes a deep connection with cultural heritage and spiritual leadership.

The titles of Baba Adinni and Iya Adinni carry great responsibilities, signifying the honorees’ commitment to serving the community and upholding the values of the Islamic faith. As the community celebrates this significant event, the installation of the Al-Mujadded in person of Hon. Dr. Saheed Audullahi Mosadoluwa and Alhaja Aishat Adebimpe as Baba Adinni and Iya Adinni reflect their exemplary leadership and commitment to the principles of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development LTD. The event serves as a beacon of unity, spirituality, and communal recognition within the Osapa London in Lekki community.