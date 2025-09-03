Al-Muhibbah Open University Appoints Ex-BUK VC, Bello Pro-Chancellor

Al-Muhibbah Open University, Abuja, has appointed Professor Yahuza Bello, former vice-chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), as its pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council.

First lady of Bauchi State and chancellor of the university, Aisha Bala Mohammed, who made this announcement during a joint meeting of the university’s board of trustees and governing council in Abuja, said the appointment reflects the institution’s commitment to strong governance standards in line with best practices for private universities in Nigeria.

According to her, the meeting also reviewed the university’s progress since it commenced operations two years ago, commending the management for successfully running two uninterrupted academic sessions.

While urging Nigerians to take advantage of the institution’s programmes to build skills and improve employability, she called on the federal government to adopt policies that encourage greater private and community participation in education, particularly in supporting the girl child.

Prof. Yahuza Bello, while thanking the university for the appointment and pledged to support the management in achieving its strategic goals, declared the commencement of the 2025/2026 admission process and assured prospective students of “quality, innovation, and integrity” in the university’s operations.

He further urged Nigerian youth and marginalised groups to embrace digital learning opportunities, while also calling on the federal government to pursue sincere dialogue in addressing the labour crises affecting the education sector.

Other council members at the meeting included Professor Garba Aliyu Babaji, Ibrahim Saidu Jahun, Professor Ibrahim Maqari, and Engineer Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed.