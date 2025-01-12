Al Masry, Enyimba, Trade Words ahead of CAF Confederation Cup Game

Share

It has been a war of words between Al Masry of Egypt and two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup scheduled for Sunday, January 12, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The Egyptian side in a statement by a member of the board of directors, Mohamed Mousa, had accused their hosts of not treating them well ahead of the game, claiming that Enyimba cancelled their training without any justification while also keeping them at the airport without means of transportation.

“We took a domestic flight from Abuja to Uyo, and the management of the Nigerian club ignored our reception, and we received a big shock, with the lack of buses to transport us to the residence, which made us wait for a long time inside the airport until buses were provided to transport us,” Mousa said.

“The management of Enyimba has decided without justification to cancel the reservation of our training ground and we have not found an explanation for all the obstacles we are facing from the Nigerian side, before the next match.

“We have decided to file a complaint against the Nigerian at CAF and we will work to remove all obstacles facing the team before the next match.”

In a quick reaction, Enyimba FC Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, dismissed Al Masry’s claims of unprofessionalism as a desperate attempt to distract the team ahead of their crucial clash.

He said: “We won’t be swayed by their antics, we’ll let our football do the talking and secure the vital three points.

