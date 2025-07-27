Al-Makura Vows To Revamp Ubec, Basic Education In Nigeria

Newly appointed Chairman of the Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has pledged to revamp basic education in Nigeria during his tenure.

Al-Makura, a former Governor of Nasarawa State, made the promise when he officially assumed duties at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. He said he would deploy his wealth of experience and passion for universal, qualitative education to transform basic education in the country.

Appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, Al-Makura also assured that he would leave a lasting legacy as UBEC chairman.

“I cherish this four-year appointment because I am a trained teacher with a Grade II certificate, National Certificate of Education, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (Social Studies). I taught during my NYSC year before moving into civil service, private ventures, and politics,” he said.

Reflecting on his track record, he noted that as Governor of Nasarawa State, he supported the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and as a senator, served on the UBEC committee, making him a long-time stakeholder in basic education.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his appointment and that of Aisha Garba as Executive Secretary of UBEC. He recalled working with her during his time as governor when she was engaged with the World Bank on a project in Nasarawa State.

Commending her efforts since assuming office in January, Al-Makura said Garba needs strong support to succeed in fulfilling the Commission’s mandate. “I commend her efforts, but she needs continued support to succeed in developing basic education in particular, and further education in general,” he said.

Garba, in her remarks, described Al-Makura as her mentor and said she was delighted to work with someone who shares her commitment to educational reform. “When I was appointed, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed me to go and fix UBEC. I am thankful to the President for appointing an experienced education stakeholder as chairman,” she said, adding that both she and the chairman are committed to leaving a lasting legacy at the Commission.