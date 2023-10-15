Al-Makura, Sule’s Cold War Threatens Nasarawa APC

CHEKE EMMANUEL, in this analysis, writes that the cold war between the incumbent Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule and his predecessor, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, is dangerously affecting the fortunes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state

Although Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Alhaji Sule and his predecessor, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, had publicly denied any rift between them, recent political happenings within and outside the state point to a cold war between the two leaders. Indeed, one can safely say that they are no longer compatible. The state is not alone in the Nigeria political landscape where sitting governors and their predecessors have fallen apart, oftentimes for reasons that appear to be personal, political or governance against the collective pursuit of peace, unity, development and good governance of their dear states.

Cases of rift between sitting governors and their predecessors, governors and their deputies, past governors and governors-elect or ministers versus governors or senators versus governors in states across the country are numerous to mention. This ugly scenario was not common among the Nigerian leaders in the First, Second and Third Republics until the return of uninterrupted democracy rule in 1999 when the case of Abdulahi Ganduje and Rabiu Kwankwaso political differences hit the nation’s political waves. Since then, the list of crises between present and past governors and other political leaders cutting across, national and states have continued to sky-rocket from one dispensation to another.

The most popular rift between sitting governors and their predecessors in Nigeria political history was the one of Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi in the past. Nasarawa State may have been caught in the web where they perceived the cold war. There were indications that former governor Abdullahi Adamu and Umar Tanko Al-Makura allegedly had differences on the choice of the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Alhaji Sule in 2019, when the latter openly de- clared his support for Sule, while the latter was indifferent.

The two leaders allegedly vowed to their followers perhaps in anger to retire one another in politics. Although the two leaders had stubbornly denied rift between them in public the scenario played out itself when they clashed for the position of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently. Today, the situation perhaps is re- peating itself between Sule and Al- Makura.

Although the two leaders repeatedly denied it, describing it as speculations by mischief makers, recent political happenings where the State House of Assembly had set up an Adhoc committee to investigate alleged sale of the state’s assets carried out Al-Makura’s administration has prompted many questions in the minds of followers and supporters of the two leaders. Political analysts observed that there is no need to consult an oracle to know that the body language of the two leaders speaks volume of the perceived rift between them after the 2023 general elections till date.

The setting up of an Ad Hoc committee following the protest by the state indigenes resident in Lagos under the guise of Nasarawa State Development Association, Lagos State Chapter has raised questions that gave credence to the cold war between them. Speaking during the inauguration of the probe committee, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, tasked the committee to carry out thorough investigation into the alleged sale of the Nasarawa State Liaison Office and those in other parts of the country to ascertain whether the Liaison Office was actually sold and to whom it was sold, and how the proceeds of the sale was utilized and report back to the House for necessary action.

But Al-Makura for the umpteenth time dismissed the speculations of existence of rift between him and Sule. Al-Makura, who governed the State from 2011 and handed over to Sule in May 2019 said the discontent is untrue and baseless. Al-Makura said: “Speculation is the oil that fuels politics. If there are no speculations and insinuations, then we are not playing politics. There are people who are angling and strategizing to have a place in the political space and any opening they have is to create confusion, speculations and all kinds of bad blood in a bid to be close to the seat of power.”

The former governor said he and Sule have realised the antics of desperate politicians trying to sow seeds of discord between them, add- ing that they are working together to build a virile and prosperous Nasarawa State. “A lot of times, we hear so many fairy tales about me or about the governor, but between me and him we actually know the dynamics of political activities and that has not taken our commitment, affinity and camaraderie together.

Whatever you hear is rumour and will remain a rumour. We are together and the relationship between us is cordial,” said Al-Makura. According to him, the state is on the right track under Governor Sule, where it has been witnessing unprecedented growth and development. “I want to appeal to all stakeholders to support the governor in his untiring effort to steer the state on the path of development and growth.”

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Sule had also denied at many public fora that there was no rift between him and his predecessor, Tanko Al- Makura, but analyst wondered why the issue of sale of the state assets years after Al-Makura administration suddenly surfaced at this time They queried the rationale behind the sudden probe of the sale of the state assets during Al-Makura’s administration when the process of the sale enjoyed the legitimacy of the State House of Assembly when the lawmakers deliberated and unanimously approved the request for the sale of the state assets sent to it by the then Al-Makura’s administration.

Analysts also wondered why the very Legislature of the 5th Assembly which was presided over by the current speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, deliberated and approved the sale of the state assets could suddenly turn around to investigate a matter he was officially involved in. The Majority leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Omadefu, did not exempt the Legislature in the sale of the state assets when he confirmed the development during the visit by the fact-finding committee of the 7th Assembly to the State Liaison Office in Lagos recently, saying the sale got the nod of the Legislature. Omadefu informed that the 5th Assembly had deliberated during processing and passed a resolution granting the request of the then governor, Umar Tanko Al-Makura for the sale of the state assets.

Addressing residents of the state in Lagos during the visit, the Committee Chairman, Larry Ven Bawa, said: “We are mandated to come and find out the real cause of the protest by our citizens in Lagos, see the building, know your conditions and situations, especially those arrested as well as investigate actually if the building was sold, who buy it, where is the transaction process and where is the money, was it deposited to the government coffer or not.”

The committee chairman advised them to stop protest henceforth as the State Assembly would thoroughly investigate the matter as well as all other government properties in other states. Ven Bawa noted that Nasarawa State, like every other state, needs to have a liaison office in Lagos, saying the protest portrayed the image of the state in bad light and called on them to remain calm. He said that since then the House did not get any feedback on whether it was sold or not and what was the process, not to talk of whether the money was channeled to government coffers and besides there was no budget provision for it.

The President of Nasarawa State Development Association, Lagos Chapter, Alhaji Musa Ikushigya, said the visit by the law- makers, has given them hope and relief. He revealed that last Monday policemen in three trucks told them that they have orders from the above to come and evacuate all those residing in the building. However, not quite recently, some section of national dailies and social media were awash with news of seemingly cold war among Sule, Al-Makura and Sen. Abdullahi Adamu with the captions “How Gov Sule Plotted the Exit of Adamu, Al-Makura in Nasarawa Politics.”

The said publications painted some graphic pictures of perceived cold war between the three leaders of the state with severe consequences on socio-political development of the state, rather than collective search for peace, unity, good governance and development of the state by the leaders. Sharing the sentiment expressed by political analyst, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Franco’s Orogu, chided the State Assembly for probe, describing the exercise as a scam and attempt to victimize Al-Makura for political reasons.

Orogu said ” I want to say to the people of Nasarawa State and Nigeria who have heard about the so-called poste by Nasarawa indigents resident in Lagos calling on governor Sule to probe the sale of the Liaison office in Lagos in which what they were saying was purchase by the former governor were chased out of the building was a scam” “What is happening in Lagos is like a baby dancing on the highway without the sound of a drum. It means somebody is beating the drum in the bush. It is a political move to overheat the situation internally.

“The sale of the state assets in Nasarawa State is not hidden. Everybody is aware that the properties of the state were sold during Al-Makura’s administration. It was done in the open. In fact, the matter went to the 5th Assembly and deliberated over it and hurriedly passed the resolution and the properties were later sold and nobody made a comment about it, not even traditional rulers nor political stakeholders in the state.” But the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Sule on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba, debunked the media report that governor Sule had a hand in Al-Makura’s political misfortune, and that of Senator Adamu.

Ahemba described the said publication as not only mischievous but malicious and urged the members of the public to disregard such publication. “Ordinarily, the governor would not have bothered to respond to this mischievous publication, its potency to cause unnecessary friction between the governor are the two political leaders in the state, if not addressed, has made this reaction pertinent as it will go a long way in putting the issues raised in their proper perspectives.

“To start with, it is public knowledge that Governor Abdullahi Sule, in the believe that respect and support are reciprocal, has remained consistent in his support to his predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al- Makura in all his political endeavours, including the 2023 Senatorial election which he re-contested.” He said recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu requested all governors of the APC controlled states to submit three names each, for him to consider one out of the names and nominate/appoint as Minister and Senator Al-Makura’s name featured prominently on the list submitted by Governor Sule to the President for Nasarawa State.”

“It is a known fact that the appointment of ministers is solely the prerogative of Mr. President to consider and appoint whoever he wants from each state as a member of the Federal Executive Council, and Governor Sule’s powers to determine who is appointed a Minister is limited. This is a fact everyone, including the author of the ill-intended publication should know.” On the insinuations about the immediate past National Chairman of APC, Sen Adamu, he said Governor Sule has done any- thing to undermine him, rather he washed Sule’s hands off the political squabbles that led to Adamu’s resignation as National Chairman of the APC. ”

We equally urge the duo of Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Umaru Tanko Al- Makura, whom Governor Sule holds in high esteem to be wary of mischief makers and disregard the said publication in its entirety as it has no iota of truth. It is baseless, unfounded and a failed attempt by enemies of the State, causing unnecessary acrimony between them and the governor.” Nonetheless, observers said it is human for leaders to agree and disagree over issues of common interest, whether personal, political or governance, honour begets honour and honor should be given to whom honour is due.

In this wise, they said it became incumbent on Governor Sule to give his predecessors their due, especially Al-Makura who played about 95 per cent of the role in making Sule governor in 2019 against all odds. “Better still, it behooves on Governor Sule to realize the quantum and sacrifice of his mentor, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, the architect of modern Nasarawa State and champion of inclusivity in governance and lay low in humility, patience and understanding not to do anything whatsoever that could hurt his good relationship with Al-Makura.

“Al-Makura had been praised for his outstanding and unbreakable record of performance in eight years in office as governor. Al-Makura’s achievement in office both as governor and as senator was commended by many both within and outside the state. “Al-Makura continued to attract respect and a sound ovation both in private and public gatherings because of his outstanding record of performance both in his private life and official.

His humility, love, peaceful disposition, and respect for constituted authority and royalty to the country, political party and government of the day,” an observer in Nasarawa State politics said. One demonstration of Al-Makura’s humility, loyalty and support to incumbent Governor Sule and love for his party, the former governor was physically present in court to listen to the judgement by the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on the March 18 governor- ship poll between Sule and Ombugadu.