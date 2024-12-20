Al-Makura Meets Tinubu, Advocates Economic, Political Advancement

Share

“I told him that Nigerians are happy with his reforms and policies which are geared towards proactive approach to growth and development, giving the abundant human and other resources endowed in the country.”

Those were the words of the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-makura, while speaking with the media on his recent visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Al-makura had paid two separate visits to Tinubu recently to show support and solidarity to the President and identify with the government as one of the many frontline supporters of the; Renewed Hope Agenda.

Al-makura believes that supporting Tinubu to succeed in office is key and politically ideal to do so to encourage the President to do more in pursuit of his transformative Renewed Hope Agenda geared towards the rapid socio-economic growth and political advancement of the country.

Al-makura had told Tinubu that Nigerians are happy and supportive of his reforms and policies, which according to him, are already yielding positive results.

He said his visit was to register his solidarity and his unflinching support to the President. His words, “I visited the President to register my unflinching support for him as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress, (APC).’’

Al-Makura who had urged Nigerians to be patient with the President, also called on them to continue to support the administration of Tinubu to enable him succeed in his Renewed Hope Agenda implementation.

The Senator had been lauded for his outstanding performance during his eight years in office as governor of Nasarawa State.

Also, his stint as Senator has equally been commended. Al-makura has not sized to support his party and government of the day both at the national and state levels.

He also stood by the incumbent governor of his state, Abdullahi Sule, during the defence of his mandate both at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, the Appeal Court and Supreme Court respectively where the legal battle ended in favour of Sule.

In demonstration of his support and believe in true democracy, Al-makura physically participated in the just concluded local government elections beginning from the initial process of selection of consensus chairmanship and counsellorship flag bearers of the All Progressive Congress (APC), with financial boost to the party and the candidates.

Limelight

A two-term former governor of Nasarawa State, the Senator is a household name in Nigerian politics.

He came to political leadership limelight in 2011 when he wrestled power from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Alhaji Aliyu Akwe Doma under the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a party that had zero structure in the state at that time.

He was the only governor in Nigeria under the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change during that dispensation.

At the advent of the merger and early formation of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Al-makura played vital role and worked very hard in ensuring the realisation of the merger, using his position as governor to build a sustainable democratic structure and promote party politics, which he believed are key to the nation’s unity and political stability at that time.

Al-makura governed Nasarawa State for two consecutive terms; between 2011 and 2019 where he left landmark legacies in the Solid Mineral State.

He turned Lafia, the State capital, which hitherto looked like a glorified local government headquarters to, a modest and modern city in Nigeria.

Known for his avowed drive for good governance and inclusivity in governance, Al-makura was nicknamed ‘The Architect of Modern Nasarawa State’ because of the unprecedented achievements his administration recorded in the State when he held sway as governor of the state.

His impeccable record of performance made him outstanding among his contemporaries during his reign. No wonder many political analysts describe Al-makura as a leader with exceptional qualities; unifier, peacemaker, goalgetter, unassuming, outspoken, straight, dependable, reliable, trustworthy, God-fearing and a workaholic gentleman as well as a quintessential politician who does not fail to deliver whenever given a task to carryout.

According to analysts, “Almakura demonstrated his capacity and ability in delivering tasks in all the positions he held in the past both as a businessman and as a politician.

Go to Nasarawa State where he governed for two consecutive terms and all what people say about him are praises and commendations,” disclosed one of the analysts.

Achievements

Known as champion of inclusivity in governance, Al-makura built a Comprehensive Special School for people living with disability and appointed persons with disabilities into his government, men and women to drive home his push for inclusivity and equality among humans in society when he was Nasarawa State governor.

A former aide of the Senator, Alhaji Ali Abare, once described Al-makura as an iconic figure in Nigerian politics, known for his exceptional leadership and vision, his dedication and contributions to the development of Nasarawa State and Nigeria is inspiring and are undeniable.

“You’ve led by example, showcasing your ability to address emerging challenges and strive for a better future for Nasarawa State,’’ he said of the former governor.

Adding,”As a refined public servant, business guru, socialite, patriot, and pan-Nigerian, you’ve made a lasting impact on everyone that crossed your path. Your philanthropic efforts, including empowering youths, women groups, and providing essential services, have improved countless lives.’’

Al-makura had successfully hosted the former President Muhammadu Buhari when he was governor.

During the visit, the President inaugurated many projects executed by his administration, including the Lafia Airport at Kwandere and the Comprehensive Special School in Lafia as well as the Presidential Lodge alongside many township roads in Lafia.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Special School for the Disabilities in Lafia, which is considered as one of his most thoughtful legacy projects, Buhari commended Al-makura’s government for the effort to uplift the wellbeing of children with disabilities, saying the school would provide the opportunity for them to showcase their potentials.

The former governor had during the event explained that given his administration’s commitment to provision of qualitative education from primary school to tertiary level by building model schools across the local government areas of the state, that the schools were wellequipped with modern facilities and qualified teachers for effective teaching and learning.

He said that his administration’s quest for inclusive governance through the establishment of special school had opened a new vista of opportunities for vulnerable members of the society, especially children living with disabilities.

He added that the school would cater for children, with learning difficulties, especially those with special needs such as vision impairment (blind), difficulty or inability in hearing ( deaf), physically challenged (crippled) and those with cerebral palsy otherwise referred to as autism/down syndrome.

According to him, “the maximum benefit and inclusiveness of this administration gives the right to free education to children with special needs from primary school to tertiary institution.

‘‘This effort is to remove the burden of education expenses off the shoulder of parents of these wonderful children and ensuring that they are given equal opportunities and empowerment to broaden their vision, develop their talents, creativity and support them to realise their potential to the full capacity and compete favourably with others in all spheres of human endeavours because there is always ability in disability.”

Today, the special school for the people with disabilities established by the Al-makura’s administration has given hope to thousands of children of school age coming from within and outside the shores of Nigeria and learning under a conducive environment with strong transportation system conveying some of them coming to the school located at a serene environment.

Al-makura had contested for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023 and was at the verge of clinching the position when he respectfully withdrew from the contest following persuasions from stakeholders of the party and other well-meaning Nigerian leaders in the country.

Al-makura’s was also tapped for ministerial position dur – ing the ministerial nomination Tinubu. However, he could not make the list perhaps due to overriding political interest at that time.

He was the Nasarawa State Coordinator of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima 2023 campaign team in 2023.

Representation

Senator Al-makura made significant impact at the National Assembly when he represented Nasarawa South Senatorial District between 2019 and 2023.

He sponsored many bills that were passed into law and assented to by the President Buhari.

The bills included; a bill to Amend the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards, Etc) Act No.10 1985, to include an additional Teaching Hospital, the “Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital; and A bill to establish Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

He was Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals and Metallurgy. Interestingly, the legacies of Al-makura’s days in the Senate has started yielding fruits as his bill to amend the University Teaching Hospitals has paid off as Tinubu’s led-government recently converted the state specialist hospital (DASH) into Federal University Teaching Hospitals Lafia.

He also influenced 58 projects to his senatorial district during his time in the Senate and touched many lives within and outside the state.

