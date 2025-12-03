Al-Makura Hails Renewed Hope Agenda Job

Former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko AlMakura has said his appointment as President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Initiative Coordinator in North Central is a call to greater service.

Al-Makura, who stated this in Abuja yesterday, also said it would contribute to the growth and empowerment of the North Central.

He said: “I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence reposed in me by the nation’s leadership, and I consider this another opportunity to serve our people with dedication, sincerity, and purpose.

“My journey in public service has always been driven by impact, not position. “As former Governor of Nasarawa State, I remain proud of the transformational strides we achieved together, rooted in inclusiveness, infrastructural development, and a commitment to the well-being of every citizen. Those values continue to guide me.

“This new responsibility is not just an assignment; it is a renewed call to contribute meaningfully to the growth and empowerment of the North Central region. “I look forward to working closely with stakeholders, communities, and partners to strengthen opportunities, deepen development, and bring renewed hope to our people.

“I am inspired by the trust placed in me, and I remain committed to fairness, calm leadership, and service to humanity. With gratitude and determination, I embrace this new milestone.”

Al-Makura is one of those inaugurated on Monday to pilot the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu. The Ambassador of the Renewed Hope Agenda Initiative is Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.