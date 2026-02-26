Al-Makura Donates Building For Renewed Hope Ambassador Headquarters

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, has donated a six-storey building to serve as the headquarters of the Renewed Hope Ambassador, supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

The building, located in Jabi District, Abuja, has the capacity to accommodate 1,000 people. Al-Makura, who serves as the North Central Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassador, said he strongly believes in the policies of President Tinubu, which he noted are yielding positive impacts nationwide.

According to Al-Makura, the facility will serve as the administrative and coordination hub of the movement, strengthening its nationwide operations and grassroots mobilization framework.

Receiving the building on behalf of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors was the Governor of Imo State and National Coordinator of the movement, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who expressed deep appreciation to Al-Makura for what he described as a visionary and selfless contribution to the consolidation of the Renewed Hope agenda.

Governor Uzodinma noted that the six-storey facility would significantly enhance strategic planning, zonal coordination, stakeholder engagement, and effective communication across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. He commended Al-Makura’s steadfast commitment to strengthening the institutional capacity of the movement.

Dignitaries present at the formal presentation included former Senate President and South-East Coordinator, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Speaker of the House of Representatives and North-West Coordinator, Aminu Bello Masari; former Governor of Bauchi State and North-East Coordinator, Isa Yuguda; former Senator and South-West Coordinator, Adedayo Adeyeye; and Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications.

The event showcased unity among leaders across regions, reinforcing their shared resolve to deepen the Renewed Hope message and ensure effective grassroots mobilization.

Stakeholders described the donation as a landmark milestone that would provide a solid institutional foundation for the continued growth and coordination of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors nationwide.