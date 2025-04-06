Al Khelaifi Hails PSG’s Ligue 1 Triumph, Celebrates Unbeaten Run

Share

President of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Nasser Al Khelaifi, has expressed delight after the club secured their fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Angers.

The crucial win, which came in front of their home supporters, saw Luis Enrique’s side seal the French top-flight crown with six games to spare.

Desire Doue’s solitary strike ensured the Parisians moved to 74 points, establishing an unassailable lead on the league table.

Speaking in the aftermath of the victory, Al Khelaifi, in a statement quoted by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, commended the players, technical crew, and supporters for their unwavering commitment throughout the campaign.

“We are immensely proud to be crowned Champions of Ligue 1, one of the strongest leagues in Europe, and it is extra special to win the title undefeated until now,” he said.

The PSG boss lauded the efforts of head coach Luis Enrique, sporting advisor Luis Campos, and the entire backroom staff for their “incredible job” in maintaining the club’s dominance in the league.

“It is a great moment for all our fans, in France and overseas – and for the city of Paris,” Al Khelaifi stated.

He, however, cautioned against complacency, urging the team to remain focused as the season enters its final phase with other competitions still in view.

“We will treasure this moment together as a family and with our amazing fans. The season is far from over; we must continue to work hard and focus, match by match, fighting for everything in all competitions until the last moment of the season,” he added.

PSG’s latest triumph marks their 12th Ligue 1 title and further cements their status as the most successful club in French football history.

