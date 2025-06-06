Al Hilal Submit Official Bid To Napoli For Osimhen

Share

Top Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have now after several weeks of speculations submitted an official offer to Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Top Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal has tabled a fixed compensation of 65 million euros plus another five million euros in bonuses.

This is the closest so far to the 75 million release clause Napoli imposed on the player. Romano made this known via his X account today. The Saudis have been discussing with Osimhen his salary and other personal terms.

They have proposed a three-year contract for the 26-year-old striker with Sky Sports Germany describing his salary as one that can “blow the bank”.

Al Hilal will need to conclude a transfer on Sunday to beat the deadline for the submission of final squads for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America. The Riyadh club will open their campaign against mighty Real Madrid on June 18.

