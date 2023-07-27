Al-Hilal Shift Attention To Osimhen After Mbappe Snub

Saudi giants, Al-Hilal have set their sights on Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen after failing in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Al Hilal have dominated the headlines this summer after capturing a handful of high-profile players, including Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom.

They are not done yet, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder, Marco Verratti appears to be next in the line after recently accepting the Riyadh-based club’s proposal.

However, Al-Hilal’s ambitious efforts to land Mbappe have seemingly collapsed despite offering him an eye-watering contract worth €300 million.

Mbappe has reportedly signalled that he is not interested in the move, with PSG believing the French superstar has a verbal agreement with his long-term suitors Real Madrid.

Al-Hilal are being forced to shift their attention towards the alternatives, with Osimhen emerging as their latest target.

The Nigerian is considered one of the best centre-forwards in the world after shooting to prominence in a short period of time at Napoli.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in the Partenopei lifting the Scudetto after 33 years last season as he topped the Serie A scorers list with 26 goals.

Osimhen has also been the subject of transfer interest from some European heavyweights this summer, but he looks set to stay put at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Having lost defender Kim Min-Jae and manager Luciano Spalletti, Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn’t want to shoot himself in the foot by letting go of Osimhen.