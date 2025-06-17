Al-Hilal Return For Osimhem With ‘Crazy’ €50m-Perseason Salary Offer

Share

As the future of Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen, continues to be a hot topic in the transfer market, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are not ready to give up on landing the forward as they are reportedly preparing a massive new offer to tempt him away from Napoli.

Al-Hilal are said to be ready to offer Osimhen an incredible €50 million per season salary, a significant increase from their earlier rejected proposal of €45 million per season.

The Saudi Pro League giants are determined to sign the Super Eagles striker this summer.

However, Osimhen himself seems hesitant to move outside of Europe, which is keeping the door open for other clubs. Turkish side Galatasaray are still pushing hard to sign him permanently, especially after his recent loan spell with them.

Reports from Sky Sport DE suggest that Galatasaray are willing to offer Osimhen a yearly salary of €15 million to €20 million after tax, showing their serious interest in making him a permanent part of their squad.

The main obstacle in any deal remains Napoli’s firm asking price. They are sticking to Osimhen’s €75 million release clause. While Galatasaray hope to pay this amount in instalments over a longer period, Napoli is demanding a quick, full payment.

