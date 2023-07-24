Al Hilal Aim To Lure Mbappe To Saudi Arabia With World-Record £259m Bid

PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 28: Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates his winning goal at 2-1 on a penalty kick during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RC Strasbourg Alsace (RCSA) at Parc des Princes stadium on December 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal have submitted a world record 300 million euro (£259m) bid for Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, the PA news agency understands.
Mbappe’s future in Paris is in serious doubt after the 24-year-old was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan.
PA understands Al Hilal have submitted a bid in writing for the player, who is out of contract next summer.
READ ALSO:
- Mbappe Decides Next Move Amid Increasing Saudi Arabia Interests
- D-Day For Mbappe At PSG As Al-Khelaifi Meets Full Team
- Mbappe Returns To PSG Training, Communicates Decision To Luis Enrique
Sources close to the French club say there has also been interest in the player from other clubs in recent days, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona.
The current world record transfer fee was paid by PSG when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for a deal reported at the time as £200m.