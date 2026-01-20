Al-Hikmah Varsity’s Founder, Oladimeji Mourns Ilorin Chief Imam

The Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, AbdulRaheem Oladimeji, OFR, FNAEAP, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu, OON, describing the loss as a profound blow to the Ilorin Emirate and the entire Muslim Ummah.

In a condolence message, Alhaji Oladimeji, who is the Jagunmolu of Igbominaland, Arogundade of Lagos, Bashorun of Iloro-Ekiti, Asiwaju of Ireseland, and Baba Oba of Offa, said the late Chief Imam was a distinguished religious leader whose life was defined by scholarship, humility, and unwavering service to Islam and humanity.

According to him, the late cleric stood as a moral compass for the Ilorin Emirate, offering guidance rooted in knowledge, wisdom, and peace, while fostering unity among the people irrespective of differences.

Alhaji Oladimeji extended his heartfelt condolences to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, the Ilorin Emirate Council, the immediate family of the deceased, the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Kwara State Council of Ulama, and the good people of Ilorin, praying that Almighty Allah grants them fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

It would be recalled that the valuable contributions of late Imam Bashir were celebrated by Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, in 2024 with an Award of Excellence for 40 years on the Minbar of Ilorin Juma’at by the Faculty of Humanities, which is a further attestation of academic recognition of the late scholar.

He further prayed that Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgives the shortcomings of the departed scholar, accepts his lifelong service to Islam as an act of worship, and admits him into Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“Ilorin has lost a spiritual pillar; the Ummah has lost a guide. However, we take solace in the legacy of righteousness, forthrightness, and multidimensional knowledge he left behind,” the statement added.