Al-Hikmah Varsity: Oladimeji Assumes Office As New VC

The Founder of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRaheem Oladimeji, has charged the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Lateef Folorunso Oladimeji, to uphold honesty, integrity, and teamwork in the discharge of his duties.

Alhaji Oladimeji, who is also the Jagunmolu of Igbominaland and Arogundade of Lagos, gave the charge during a special prayer session organised to usher in the new Vice Chancellor.

He noted that although many contenders vied for the exalted position, Professor Oladimeji was divinely chosen, and prayed for his success in office.

The Founder further assured the university’s Governing Council, management, and staff of his continued commitment and support in the institution’s drive toward greater heights. He also reaffirmed his dedication to supporting the less privileged in society.

Alhaji Oladimeji urged the new Vice Chancellor to work collaboratively with the entire university community and to remain prayerful, emphasizing that true success comes only from God.

He also used the occasion to appeal to affluent Nigerians to embrace the fear of God and extend support to the underprivileged.

In his remarks, the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Professor Noah Yusuf, expressed gratitude to the Founder, Council, management, and staff for the support he received during his tenure. He called on them to extend the same support to his successor.

The new Vice Chancellor, Professor Oladimeji, while soliciting collective support, pledged to run an open-door administration and expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in him by the university’s leadership.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Soliu, led special prayers at the Adewole residence of the Founder, asking for divine guidance and protection for the new Vice Chancellor. He described Alhaji Oladimeji as a God-fearing and visionary leader who has made significant contributions to education and humanity.

Sheikh Soliu also noted the international recognition of Al-Hikmah University and expressed optimism that the institution would continue to flourish.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the event included Imam Yunus Akorede (Imam of Igbajaland), Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hajji Femi Yusuf, and Professor Qaasim Badmasi of Al-Hikmah University. They all extolled the virtues of the Founder, the outgoing VC, and the new VC, commending Alhaji Oladimeji for his unwavering dedication since the university’s inception.

The event was well attended by members of the university management, academic and non-academic staff, family members, friends, and associates of Professor Oladimeji from Igbaja, Oko-Ode, and Lagos.

Meanwhile, Professor Lateef Folorunso Oladimeji formally assumed office on Monday, July 14, 2025, as the sixth Vice Chancellor of Nigeria’s pioneer Islamic faith-based university.