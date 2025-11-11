Al-Hikmah Varsity Founder Hails Ilorin Emir On 30th Coronation Anniversary

The Founder of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Alhaji Chief (Dr.) Abdur-Raheem Oladimeji, has described the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Maimartaba Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as an epitome of humility, peace, and tranquility.

He also commended the Emir’s bridge-building efforts, which he said have greatly transformed Ilorin into a model of harmony and development over the past three decades.

In a goodwill message to mark the Emir’s 30th coronation anniversary, Oladimeji, who holds several traditional titles, including the Jagunmolu and Asiwaju of Igbomina land, Arogundade of Lagos, and Baba Oba of Offa Kingdom congratulated the monarch for his enduring reign marked by unity, wisdom, and progress.

“I use this moment to congratulate our royal father, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, on the occasion of his 30th coronation anniversary as the Primus Inter Pares of Ilorin town and its environs,” he said.

“This is not just a celebration of three decades on the stool of Sheikh Alimi but also a time to reflect on Ilorin’s growth and achievements under Baba’s reign. Ilorin has truly been blessed in the last thirty years, and we have every cause to thank Almighty Allah for the Emir’s health, life, wisdom, and sound judgement. It is my prayer that Allah continues to strengthen and bless him.”

Oladimeji also extended his felicitations to all traditional chiefs in the Ilorin Emirate, including the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Dr. Mohammed Bashir Solihu, other Imams, and eminent clerics, praying for continued peace and long life for the revered monarch.