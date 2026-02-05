Al-Hikmah Varsity Founder Extols Gov. AbdulRazaq At 66

The Founder of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, AbdulRaheem Oladimeji, has poured encomiums on the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on the commemoration of his 66th birthday anniversary.

According to him, Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to the development and well-being of the people of the state is a testament to the genuineness of his passion to bring smiles to the faces of the citizenry.

The Al-Hikmah University founder, who is also the Jagunmolu of Igbomina Land, stated this in a congratulatory message to Governor AbdulRazaq on his 66th birthday.

The Baba Oba of Offa, who described the governor as an iconic leader worthy of emulation, lauded AbdulRazaq for his administration’s remarkable transformation of the state since his assumption of office in 2019 as the Executive Governor of the “State of Harmony.”

He noted with delight that the people of Kwara State are happy to have the incumbent governor as their leader and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him good health and longevity of life to enable him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

The congratulatory message read in part:

“I, Alhaji (Chief) (Dr) AbdulRaheem Oladimeji, OFR, FNAEAP, Founder, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Management, Staff and our entire students, celebrate the amiable Governor of Kwara State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, as Almighty Allah (SWT) graciously adds another year to Your Excellency’s age today, Thursday, 5th February, 2026.

“Your Excellency’s commitment to the well-being of humanity, both in the state and nationally, has shown the genuineness of service embedded in your person and your passion for seeing people in and around you smiling at all times.

“Your personality is iconic and worthy of celebration. It is our prayer that Allah (SWT) keeps Your Excellency in good health and prospers your ways even more, to enable you serve our people better.”